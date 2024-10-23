City announces date for annual Festive Lights Switch-On

The Grand Parade will come alive on Sunday, 1 December as the City of Cape Town announced the annual Adderley Street Festive Lights Switch-On 2024 and concert will take place then to kick off the festive season. The City is once again set to kick off the festive holiday season and welcome summer in spectacular fashion, with its largest outdoor free entertainment concert at Grand Parade with the annual Festive Lights Switch-On.

The event will take place from 4pm – 10pm and include a line-up of performers who will be announced in the weeks to come. This iconic event, now in its 55th year, unites people of all cultures, backgrounds and ages from across the city and beyond, and this year the theme is, “Cape Town: People of Hope.” Reflecting Cape Town’s forward-looking ethos and embracing its rich diversity, this year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience filled with laughter, music, and entertainment.

It is the perfect environment for families, friends, locals, and international visitors to come together in the heart of one of the world’s top destinations. The annual Festive Lights Switch-On, which celebrates the official turning on of the Festive Lights in Adderley Street. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /Independent Newspapers Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis: “I remember attending this concert as a little boy, and it’s one of my fondest childhood memories. Above all, this is a wonderful family event for the whole of Cape Town. “It’s more than just a celebration of the festive season; it is a celebration of Cape Town’s people – the People of Hope. I am always so pleased to see families from every corner of the city coming together to share in the fun and joy of this event.

“It’s these moments of togetherness that make Cape Town the remarkable city it is – a city of hope, resilience, and opportunity,” Hill-Lewis said. This year’s event promises a stellar line-up of performances, a brand-new competition, video mapping and of course, the much-loved and anticipated switching on of the lights in Adderley Street, all of which will bring the city’s vibrant culture to life. As always, the event will offer a safe and family-friendly atmosphere, inviting all Capetonians to experience the joy and warmth of the festive season.