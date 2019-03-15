The Cape Town Big Walk takes place on April 7 in the spirit of fun and giving back. It is celebrating its 19th year. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Lace up your shoes and stretch those legs because it’s time to take to the Cape Town streets with thousands of neighbours. The Wholesun Bread Cape Town Big Walk presented by Double “O” takes place on April 7, and has become a staple few can miss out on.

It promises to deliver endless fun for its participants.

Much like Big Walk, its sponsor Wholesun Bread is a staple in many community households, and their partnership feels like one baked to perfection.

“We are bakers for the people, by the people and that is why we decided to get involved.

“We believe giving back is important, we don’t just talk the talk, but by getting involved in the Big Walk, we are walking the walk - it is the right thing to do,” said Wholesun Bread spokesperson, Shabodien Roomanay. “We got involved to help improve the community and giving back is part of our DNA.”

Roomanay said that when Elias Parker, the convener of the Big Walk, explained what has been achieved so far “we fell in love with the idea because it fits in perfectly with our ethics”.

“It fits in with our business principle. We are hoping to set an example to other businesses, and encourage them to come on board. It’s one of the biggest flagship events within Cape Town. “This is a home-grown event that has its roots in the suburbs. Given the fact that it was started by people, and it’s fantastic, we want to encourage more businesses into backing these smaller community events and supporting our people in the community who do what they have to do to make ends meet.”

The Big Walk is in its 19th year and it invites all those within Cape Town to register before they miss out on all the fun. The event will begin outside Cape Town Stadium and end at the Cape Town Track.

Free cold drinks, exciting prizes such as an overseas trip for two, tablets and bicycles will be on offer again.

Roomanay said they really want Capetonians to “come out in their thousands” and that there are also goody bags for people who are taking part.

“We are encouraging people to register, get their whole community to join in and have fun.”

