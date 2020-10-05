City celebrates as Cape Town dams hit 100% for the first time since 2014

The City of Cape Town said it was happy to announce the dams from which it takes its water supply have surpassed the 100% mark. It’s the first time since 2014 that the dams have been full, the City said. The average level for dams in the Western Cape has increased to 80.79% (2019: 65.8%). The latest level for dams providing water to the City of Cape Town is 100.7% (2019: 80.93%). Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell praised the public’s efforts to reduce water consumption over the past few years. “In the City of Cape Town, water usage went from 1.2 billion litres per day to less than 500 million litres per day at the height of the crisis. Currently the number is estimated to be around 650 million litres of water per day.”

Bredell says the provincial and local authorities had been working non-stop since 2014 to build greater resilience in the municipalities when it came to water.

“We’re grateful to see the levels where they are at the moment. But we are not resting on our laurels. We need to remain water-wise and instil permanent good behaviour change where it comes to water usage.”

Mayco member for Water and Waste Xanthea Limberg said while full dams might give the impression the City’s water troubles were over, this year’s rainfall was only just above average.

“The City’s water-saving achievements have been internationally lauded, with the International Water Association naming Cape Town the world’s No 1 water-saving city for reducing demand by 55% from 2015 to 2018 without resorting to intermittent supply.

“Without this intensive water saving by residents, however, our position would not be quite as secure. Low consumption has also contributed to the recovery of the dams.

“Although there is some room to relax, we need to remain vigilant that water consumption remains at a water-wise level and proceed diligently with additional water sources including groundwater, reuse and desalination as outlined in the City’s Water Strategy.“Climate change studies undertaken by the City indicate that droughts such as the one we have just experienced will occur more often and last longer,” Limberg said.

Bredell said the City of Cape Town was expected to take a final decision regarding water restriction levels after the official end of the rainfall season, which for the city is October 31.

“This will be done in consultation with the national government, the agriculture sector and smaller municipalities which share water supply sources with Cape Town.”

A look at the Theewaterskloof dam in 2018. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency

Theewaterskloof dam is overflowing. It reached full capacity last week, the first time since 2014 that the dam has been 100% full. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Limberg said tariffs were currently on the second lowest level possible in terms of the City’s 2020/21 Budget, and had come down significantly since the peak of the drought.

“The no-restriction, water-wise tariff which is under consideration will provide some relief, but with due cognisance of the importance that sufficient funding is available to continue increasing our resilience.

“Also being taken into consideration is the projected increase of the proportion of residents needing indigent support, in part due to the deteriorated national economic climate.”

She said a financially unsustainable water supply system would hurt the next generation, and that the drought highlighted the necessity for the City to build water security.

“While building resilience against climate change does come at a cost, it will be worth it in the long run. This prioritisation of water security/resilience is the principle that underpins the water tariffs. The City assures residents that no profit is budgeted for from the sale of water.

“Tariffs are set only to cover costs of our water service, including investing in new water sources.

“Assuming climate change predictions are correct, the City will not be the first that will require a tariff reform to adapt to the new normal... Many more communities will soon need to realise the degree to which water availability has been taken for granted.”

She said they also expected a slow natural rebound of consumption from drought-levels in years to come, and it would favourably influence the level of tariff increases which were required year-on-year going forward.

“While consultations around appropriate restrictions and tariffs for the next hydrological year take place over the next few weeks, the City would like to thank residents and businesses for using water responsibly and encourage all users of services to continue paying their accounts.”

