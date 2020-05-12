City commences with demolition of derelict, unsafe buildings along Cape coastline

Cape Town - The City will, on 18 May 2020, commence with the demolition of derelict and unsafe buildings along the Atlantic and False Bay coastlines. This forms part of the detailed planning for the repair and refurbishment of the City's coastal assets.

"The demolitions were supposed to commence in March 2020, but were delayed due to the national lockdown. Now that we are on level 4 and the regulations have been eased to allow for civil engineering for public works, the City’s Coastal Management Branch will commence with this programme in all earnest," said Mayco for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt.

The buildings are located along the coast at Strand, Monwabisi, Sonwabe, Macassar, Simon’s Town, Witsand, and Table View.

"The City-owned facilities that we identified for demolition have not been used for several years. They are structurally unsafe and damaged and will cost the City nearly R170 million to replace. Also, many of these facilities were built in highly mobile dune systems and are covered by sand. They blemish our beautiful coastline and their removal is part of the City’s strategy to reduce the impact of climate change on coastal infrastructure by removing buildings from sensitive and dynamic coastal zones," said Nieuwoudt.

The first phase of the demolitions will commence on 18 May 2020 with the removal of the following buildings: