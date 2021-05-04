City condemns actions of rogue group in Imizamo Yethu

Cape Town - The City has condemned the actions of a rogue group of Imizamo Yethu (IY) residents who have been terrorising contractors and staff working on the IY Housing Phase 3 Project and the renovation of the Hout Bay Sports Complex.

According to the area’s councillor, Hout Bay residents might end up paying for the actions of a few rogue residents who are threatening the closure of two major projects in the area if they are not hired to work.

While both projects that are running consecutively in the area resumed operations yesterday, the City said it was keeping a close eye on the situation.

Hout Bay councillor Roberto Quintas said that the group of about 20 youths from IY had since been identified and the police were involved following their reign of terror last week at two sites in the area.

Quintas said: “A group of approximately 20 IY residents have been threatening, and attempting to intimidate our contractors and workers who are focused on the IY Housing Phase 3 Project as well as the current improvement project at the Hout Bay Sports Complex.

“These are the same projects that have experienced very odious delays in terms of fires, protection action, vandalism, additional scopes of work and Covid-19 over the past years. Now, these very few residents are threatening to set them back yet again.

“We have identified the contact information of the group, and one of our contractors has since opened up a case of intimidation against them at the local SAPS and I will be providing the case number to our Special Investigations Unit.”

“Our community cannot tolerate such aggression, especially when it jeopardises and delays such vital service delivery projects, such as housing for our most vulnerable and safe spaces for their children to play and develop skills in sports,” said Quintas.

Cape Argus