City defends itself against SPCA’s double standards claims after Milnerton dog show

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has defended itself against claims of inaction and alleged threatening of Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors at the International American Bully Show in Milnerton on Saturday. While the SPCA had mainly raised concerns about the American bully breeds having their ears cropped, a direct contravention of the Animals Protection Act that, it also spoke out against the conduct of the City.

“The event organisers failed to secure the necessary permits for the show. Section 12 of the City of Cape Town Animal Keeping By Law mandates that any public display or exhibition of animals requires a permit from the City, involving consultation with an Animal Welfare Inspector authorised under the Animals Protection Act. “Unfortunately, neither consultation nor a permit was obtained for this dog show,” the SPCA said. “Moreover, the show proceeded without the required permit from the City’s events department, which is mandatory for events with more than 200 attendees, non-permanent structures, and amplified sounds.”

The SPCA said that despite alerting the City to these contraventions, they encountered resistance and a lack of enforcement. “The City insisted that no permit was required, even though there were more than 200 attendees with various non-permanent structures erected, food stalls and amplified sound. Our inspectors were even threatened with arrest by City officials.” The SPCA expressed its deep concern over apparent double standards in the City’s approach to event permits.

“While some organisers face scrutiny and strict adherence to legislation, others are seemingly allowed to proceed without the necessary permits. This inconsistency jeopardises the welfare of animals and the integrity of events within the City.” In response, the City of Cape Town said that official from its permits had been called out to Theo Marais Sports Complex, and they had come to the decision that no event permit was needed. “An official from the events permitting office was called out to the scene. When they arrived there were between 50 to 70 people, there were gazebos (no structures requiring permits), sound was kept to a minimum and the activities were mostly confined to the hall.

“The official communicated that, because of these factors, no event permit was required,” the City said. “In total there were 48 permit applications for various events this long weekend that the events office had to attend to.” The City also said that no threats of arrests were made towards the SPCA.