City extend submission deadline for the Woodstock, Salt River, and Surrounds LSDF

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has extended the submission deadline for the Woodstock, Salt River, and Surrounds Local Spatial Development Framework (LSDF) to February 15, 2024, as about 130 submissions have been received so far. LSDF is an intervention aimed at revitalising the areas of Woodstock, Salt River, and surrounding areas and making them a place where people want to live and invest long-term. This initiative comes as a response to a growing desire among residents and business owners to see the areas reach their full potential.

According to the City, the comment deadline has been running since September 11, and is being extended to allow further input on the draft. It said the process was initiated by community groups in Woodstock who have stayed steadily involved, as this process was community-initiated. It said the document and projects identified for further investigation are a reflection of these community inputs. The LSDF highlights the community’s visions about what is important to conserve or develop in the study area. The City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews, said once the commenting period is over, the City will consider the incorporation of any additional comments received and amend the documents where appropriate.

“Thereafter, the Urban Planning and Design Department will initiate the approval process that will culminate in Council deciding to adopt this as policy. The document will then serve to guide any public or private development applications or projects,” said Andrews. He said: “There are many projects identified in the draft LSDF that will apply in different time frames. We cannot provide cost estimates for these at this stage as the commenting process and subsequent approval of the City Council are still pending. “As this is a visioning document, the projects are noted because they align with the vision, and the public will be given the opportunity to receive information on individual projects from the city over time.”