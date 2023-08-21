City increases its reward to R1.35 million in pursuit of Officer Kwinana’s killers

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has increased its reward and is now offering R1.35 million to anyone who might have information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Law Enforcement Assistant Programme (Leap) officer Zamikhaya Kwinana. At about 8pm on August 4, Kwinana, 33, and his colleagues were patrolling in a marked law-enforcement vehicle when they came under attack amid of taxi violence in Nyanga.

Gunshots were exchanged between the Leap officers and the suspects and Kwinana was hit in the head. The officers proceeded to Heideveld Day Hospital where Kwinana was declared dead on arrival. He was attached to the Gugulethu unit and had four children.

“The City of Cape Town is taking decisive action to ensure that justice is served by announcing a substantial increase in the reward for information that directly leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible for this heinous act. “In a remarkable display of solidarity with our officers, several benefactors approached the City requesting to pledge additional amounts to the reward already offered. This has permitted us to increase the reward to an unprecedented amount not previously possible. “Let us unite as a community, resolute in our stand against crime and violence, as we seek justice for officer Kwinana and his family,” the City said.