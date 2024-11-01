City intensifies crackdown on illegal sewer connections

Cape Town officials are stepping up enforcement against illegal sewer connections as inspections reveal widespread non-compliance. Over 100 property owners have already voluntarily disconnected following notices from the Water Pollution Control unit (WPC).

The WPC unit’s most recent inspection along with Zahid Badroodien, the Mayco member for Water and Sanitation, was in the Langa community. From July 2023 to June 2024, the team inspected 12 761 properties and issued 145 contravention notices. Out of these, 101 property owners voluntarily disconnected their illegal connections after receiving notices from the City’s WPC unit.

Badroodien emphasised that the efforts of the Water Pollution Control team significantly contribute to enhancing the quality of the City’s inland water. “The stormwater and sewer systems also have different functions, so it’s vital to ensure that they are operating correctly to help reduce the risk of overflows during winter,” he said. Illegal connections often originate from appliances like washing machines, kitchen sinks, and basins, where wastewater should be routed to the sewer system but is instead improperly directed to the stormwater system.

Recently, the City has also carried out 16 disconnections in Lwandle, one in Asanda, nine in Nomzamo, and four in Witsands. Langa ward councillor Lwazi Phakade said while addressing illegal connections is a positive step, it highlights a larger issue of outdated sewer systems that struggle to support the growing population in township communities. He said that due to this challenge, residents have resorted to making their own connections to both the sewer and stormwater systems.

"The main problem that needs to be dealt with is the fixing of the underground sewer infrastructure that has collapsed in Langa and can no longer accommodate the growing population. When such is fixed, these problems we see will be less,"Phakade explained. Further inspections are scheduled for Westlake, Ocean View, Kalkfontein, Klipheuwel, Beacon Hill, and Avondale.