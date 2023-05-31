City invites informal traders to register for the 2023 Informal Sector Summit & Expo

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town encourages participants in the informal economy, such as traders, to register for this year’s Informal Economy Summit & Expo, which will take place on Tuesday, June 13. The summit will be hosted by the Economic Growth Directorate, and this year’s theme is: Growing and Sustaining the Informal Economy Opportunity in a City of hope.

The Informal Economy Summit & Expo is an annual event, hosted to discuss informal sector policy formulation, strategic intervention, infrastructure planning and review, stakeholder management, and informal trader governance to name a few. The 2023 summit is expanded to include Informal Traders, food system stakeholders and others. Each sub-sector stakeholder will have an opportunity to discuss and give input to the issues affecting them directly in a breakaway session designed specifically for them.

The summit aims to: Engage the informal sector stakeholders on strategic matters relating to the development and growth of the informal economy.

Foster closer relations with the informal sector to achieve the City of Cape Town’s vision of being a City of Hope.

Position the informal economy as an economic growth opportunity for all citizens of Cape Town. Mayco Member for Economic Growth, James Vos said: “The informal economy is an important provider of goods and services to consumers and communities, and crucially sustains livelihoods. “The City will continue to support growth by investing in trading infrastructure, capacity building, improving market management and fostering supportive platforms like the Informal Economy Summit and Expo,“ said Vos.

To register your attendance at the Informal Economy Summit & Expo, click here. Informal Economy Summit details: Date: Tuesday, 13 June 2023