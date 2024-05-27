City law enforcement nab two suspects in Bo-Kaap’s ‘Kraal’ after theft incident

Cape Town - Authorities are clamping down on suspects committing crimes and hiding out in the Kraal informal camp in the Bo-Kaap. In the latest arrest, two suspects were caught on Friday by law enforcement after theft from a car in which multiple items were stolen.

Law enforcement officers had radioed the City’s CCTV control room and requested they be on the lookout for the suspects, who were later spotted in the Kraal. Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said officers were informed that two suspicious people were seen emtering the area, concealing items below their clothing. “Law enforcement’s dedicated CBD unit members responded and were guided to the structure by CCTV controllers. “Now aware of their approach, occupants of the structure were heard hurriedly trying to hide items inside.

“With officers entering, one occupant was still in the process of changing his clothes, in an attempt to prevent himself from being identified,” Smith said. The stolen items included an Apple laptop and a bag, which the suspects claimed they “just found” and picked up. “Both suspects were arrested, upon arrival at the police station, the complainant was there and was just completing his case docket,” said Smith.

"Upon seeing the items, he confirmed it as his and was positively identified by him confirming the login details and accessing the laptop.” Police couldn’t confirm the arrest yesterday and referred the Cape Argus to the City’s law enforcement for comment. Ebrahiem Christian, chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Neighbourhood Watch, said many offenders hide in the Kraal or quarry area rather than actually residing there.

“It has been quiet in the Kraal and we have free access to walk in there. “People don’t really know the dynamics and social problems of the Kraal,” he said. In March, CCTV cameras captured a clash involving alleged rival gang members with guns causing chaos in Chiappini Street.

In the video, suspects from Van der Meulen Street – the Mongrels and Stoute Motors – clashed with alleged gangsters from the Kraal and the Hol Boys. According to Christian, unemployment and homelessness are some of the biggest problems in the areas. “Kraal’s problem lay at the hands of the City. The City has been aware of the Kraal situation and left it to get where it is now,” he said.

The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association was unavailable to comment yesterday. Smith added that the Cape Town CBD dedicated deployment has achieved outstanding results due to the dedication of members on the ground. “Dedicated to making a difference and rejuvenating our CBDs, we are excited to soon start seeing the same results from the Mitchells Plain, Wynberg and Bellville CBD teams that were launched now.