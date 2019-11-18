This came after two key witnesses, Michael Norman and David Bannister, told Judge Siraj Desai they were afraid to testify because their family members were threatened.
They were not prepared to take the stand against Broadway, who defended himself in the matter.
On Thursday when the two witnesses - along with their legal representatives - appeared before Desai, Norman told the court that several shots were fired at his vehicle the previous night.
The State subsequently concluded its case and on Friday Desai found Broadway not guilty.