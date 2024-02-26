City libraries begin new tech chapter

Cape Town - Cape Town libraries have strengthened their resilience against load shedding with the installation of UPS units to secure IT infrastructure. During power failures, these units will keep the network operational.

Community services Mayco member Patricia van der Ross said the City’s goal was to provide access to educational and recreational resources while keeping patrons connected. “It is not only about an uninterrupted power supply, but also helping our learners continue their research and providing patrons with access to opportunities. “Libraries are able to reach patrons beyond their physical locations and we’re able to connect to residents easier and on more platforms,” she said.

With the power supplies installed by the end of the 2023/24 fiscal year, 68 libraries will be able to use wi-fi in the event of a power outage. Patricia van der Ross, the councillor for ward 65, which covers Lotus River and part of Grassy Park, is Mayco member for community services and health. Picture: Phando Jikelo Independent Newspapers The Elsies River Community Policing Forum has welcomed the effort, with spokesperson Imraahn Mukaddam saying the library was some learners’ only access to the internet. “When this access is restricted, learners cannot finish school and college projects and assignments, resulting in poor assessment results.

“Libraries are a sacred space and anyone who vandalises a library is attacking the knowledge centre of an entire community,” Mukaddam said. Meanwhile, every library now has a laptop, which enables employees to check materials during blackouts. Despite only 90 of 102 locations being able to give users access to online services, wi-fi was also set to be available in all 102 facilities by 2024/25.