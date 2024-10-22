City making progress in addressing cause of sinkhole at Sea Point swimming pool

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has said that progress is being made to address a sinkhole at Sea Point swimming pool which was caused by a collapsed water line. The sinkhole at the Sea Point Pavilion swimming pool was detected in September during a routine inspection of the facility.

The City said that all pools have been drained and cleaned to facilitate the next phase of inspections and repairs. “Engineers have already conducted an initial assessment, and precautionary excavation work will begin in the coming weeks to further assess the condition of the pipeline. The full extent of the defects can only be confirmed after excavation is completed. “Following the excavation, a second assessment will be conducted, after which any necessary design work will be completed before construction begins,” the City said.

“In addition to the pipeline repairs, work is also required on the pool basin due to fibre lining damage. This will be addressed alongside other plant and mechanical works to ensure the pool's safe and functional reopening.” While every effort will be made to avoid unnecessary delays, the Recreation and Parks Department will keep the public updated as the project progresses. Meanwhile, the Retreat indoor swimming pool facility reopened its doors to the public on Thursday, 17 October after several months of critical upgrades.

The indoor facility reopened its doors to the public on Thursday. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied The Recreation and Parks Department is making good progress in its efforts to bring its indoor facilities back online. There are four indoor swimming pools around the metropole – with Retreat back in business, all eyes are now on Strand, which is set to reopen in early December. Plans are in place to start opening community swimming pools in a staggered approach from mid-November.

Details around specific opening dates and operational hours will be made available in due course. Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van der Ross said: “Our swimming pool operations draw significant interest from the public each year, and for good reason – they are among our most popular recreational facilities. “Our Recreation and Parks Department is working to get as many facilities as possible summer-ready, and we ask the public to please bear with us while arrangements are finalised. As opening dates are confirmed, these will be communicated.

“In the meantime, we want to welcome regulars to the Retreat swimming pool. It has been a long haul, but we hope that the upgrades will provide an improved user experience. As with all of our recreational facilities, I also want to encourage our public to help us keep these facilities in tip-top shape, for everyone's benefit,” Van der Ross said. Alderman Shanen Rossouw said: “The reopening of the Retreat Indoor Swimming Pool is a welcome development for the community, giving residents a revitalised space to relax and enjoy. This facility not only provides a place for recreation, but also fosters community spirit. “We look forward to seeing it become a hub of activity once again and encourage everyone to make the most of it,” said Rossouw.

Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Patricia Van der Ross with City lifeguards. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied Retreat indoor swimming pool reopened last week, 17 October 2024, following its closure in June for critical repairs and maintenance. The work completed includes upgrades to key systems and facilities, ensuring a safer and more efficient experience for pool users. Major improvements and repairs undertaken to date include: