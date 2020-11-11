City of Cape Town accused of dragging its feet with Hangberg housing project

Cape Town - Residents of Hangberg have accused the City of dragging its feet to complete the Phase 2 housing project in the area. According to the City, studies on two identified land parcels have revealed that one of the identified sites may not be suitable. Community leader Lee Smith said on behalf of other activists: “The Phase 2 housing project is currently being stalled by the City. "As Hangberg and Hout Bay community activists, we call for the immediate completion of the potential beneficiaries list process by the City’s oversight allocation committee. Housing delayed is housing denied. "The continued delay in the project might result in occupation of the allocated land, which we as activists don’t want to see. The delay is violation of the right to housing as enshrined in our Constitution. We therefore demand that the City fulfils its duty and protects our community’s constitutional right to housing.”

Smith said that during the lockdown most housing projects across the city were put on hold. However, since the move to level 1 the City’s management had dragged its feet in getting back to fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

In May 2018, the City approved the appointment of consultants for the project and in December proposed sites were announced to the community. In Mid-2019 a project steering committee was elected. Geo-technical and feasibility studies were conducted to confirm the viability and possible yield of the sites for the project.

In 2016 the City handed over 72 two-bedroom flats to Hangberg families. It said it was working to deliver more than that in the next phase

Mayco member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said alternative land was being sought in the Hangberg and Hout Bay areas for inclusion in the project. “The City would never purposefully delay a project. It makes no sense to do so. It is in the City’s interest to roll out projects… without delay. There are certain practical and legislative processes that must be followed," Booi said.

"The City has experienced project teams who are committed and execute projects in the fastest time possible, meeting all requirements. We want to see our projects being successfully completed and our qualifying beneficiaries move into their new homes."

Cape Argus