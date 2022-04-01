City of Cape Town and Maritime School’s Woodstock clean up sets example for community

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has partnered with the Maritime School and Transport College to ensure that the streets of Woodstock remain clean and not full of dirt and litter. Mayco member for urban waste management Grant Twigg and councillors Matthew Kempthorne and Ian McMahon joined a cohort of 30 students during the first clean-up on Wednesday, in the streets and vicinity of Victoria and Searle streets, and the park below the Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

The partnership will see the students facilitate weekly clean-ups in different streets and parts of Woodstock every Wednesday morning for the month of April. “Although the City does provide area cleansing services throughout the city, litter is still a common problem in our communities. Community-based clean-ups like this help set an example that we all have a part to play in keeping the environment clean and healthy, and reminds us that it is communities themselves who are negatively affected by littering and dumping,” said Twigg. Operations manager of the Maritime School, Qiyaam Marshall, spoke about the clean-up and what the response from the students was like.

“The response was good. We received so many phone calls from parents saying their children are now cleaning up at home too, so the clean ups had a good impact on them. “They thanked us for doing this because it helps to instil some responsibility in their child,” said Marshall. The Maritime School has also planned to do clean-ups in Salt River and Observatory in the months to follow.

The Urban Waste Management has encouraged organisations from other communities to submit requests to partner with the City to run clean ups in their areas too. The requests can be sent to: [email protected]