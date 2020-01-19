Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “Almost 70% of informal backyarders in the metro are ineligible for a housing opportunity as they are not formally registered for subsidised housing.”
The situation exists despite a provincial housing database verification and registration drive last year by the government, which saw more than 8500 people visiting various venues to either register for the first time or verify and update their details.
“There has been a steady growth in the occurrence of backyard dwellings on publicly and privately owned land over the last decade due to increased urbanisation across South Africa,” Booi said.
“All qualifying beneficiaries, and especially backyard dwellers, must therefore please ensure that they are registered on the database and that their details are correct and up to date.