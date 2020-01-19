City of Cape Town appeals on backyarders to register on housing database









Backyard dwellers must register on the City’s housing database to be considered for housing. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The City has urged backyard dwellers in the metro to register on its housing database because only one in three are currently registered. Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi said: “Almost 70% of informal backyarders in the metro are ineligible for a housing opportunity as they are not formally registered for subsidised housing.” The situation exists despite a provincial housing database verification and registration drive last year by the government, which saw more than 8500 people visiting various venues to either register for the first time or verify and update their details. “There has been a steady growth in the occurrence of backyard dwellings on publicly and privately owned land over the last decade due to increased urbanisation across South Africa,” Booi said. “All qualifying beneficiaries, and especially backyard dwellers, must therefore please ensure that they are registered on the database and that their details are correct and up to date.

“The great need for affordable housing and services in and near urban centres means that we must ensure that we work in a planned, systematic and fair manner.”

According to the City, unregistered backyarders cannot be considered for housing opportunities.

“We also continue to focus on enhanced service delivery, especially to backyarders residing on council-owned properties. Cape Town was the first city in South Africa to introduce basic services to backyarders residing on council-owned properties,” said Booi.

Last year, Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers said he was “looking forward” to the launch of a housing database verification and registration drive in the metropole “between late January and February”.

“A much larger turnout is expected in the metro, as the bulk of those on the current housing demand database reside in the City of Cape Town municipal area,” Simmers said.

For more information about subsidised housing as well as registration, visit http://www.capetown.gov.za/City-Connect/Register/Housing-and-property/Register-on-the-housing-database

[email protected]