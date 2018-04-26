CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Thursday announced Lungelo Mbandazayo as the metro's new manager, following on from previous City Manager Achmat Ebrahim who resigned at the start of the year.

Council has approved Mr Mbandazayo’s appointment for a five-year term. He has previously held positions in the City as the Director of Legal Services and as Executive Director of Corporate Services, and has been acting as City Manager since the beginning of the year.

All the shortlisted candidates underwent a competency-based structured interview. The structured interview was conducted by a selection panel comprising myself, Mayoral Committee Member Raelene Arendse and an external specialist, Dr Musa Shezi.

The candidates for the position of City Manager underwent a competency-based assessment, reference checks and personal credential verification process. The process also required the City to check for any criminal and general disciplinary records.

According to the statement from the City of Cape Town, Mbandazayo's appointment was approved by councillors during a Council meeting on Wednesday.

The position became vacant after former city manager Ebrahim tendered his resignation on January 12.

African News Agency (ANA)



