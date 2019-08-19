The Marikana informal settlement in Philippi. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said on Monday its advisory panel on planning appeals had given the green light for four private sector developments in Philippi township, dismissing an appeal against them and paving the way for the construction of over 240 affordable housing units. In a statement, the council said the developments would be located between Strandfontein, Ottery and Boundary roads and would help create a well-defined edge between the urban zone and the rural area known Philippi Horticultural Area (PHA).

The Municipal Planning Tribunal approved the proposed development applications late in 2018 and last week the city’s planning appeals advisory panel dismissed the appeals against the tribunal's decision.





"The panel’s decision to dismiss the appeals is for the greater good of the local community and also complies with the city of Cape Town’s municipal spatial development framework that requires the city to protect the productive core of the PHA," Cape Town mayoral committee member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt said.





The developments will comprise 242 flats in all, located across Knole Park and intended for lower to middle-income households. The site is located close to public transport services and major routes, providing residents with easy access to industrial and commercial areas.





"We are all aware of the dire need for affordable housing in Cape Town. Approximately 30 percent of the land in Knole Park is vacant and neglected, making it prone to crime and invasions," Nieuwoudt said.





"These private developments will help put to good use urban vacant land, while at the same time improving the general safety of the local community."





She said the developers were obliged as part of the conditions of approval to install a traffic signal at the intersection of Ottery and Boundary roads to improve traffic flow, to upgrade the gravel surfaces on Koan road and part of Boundary road with asphalt surfaces and install sidewalks along Ottery road, down Boundary road, and along Koan road.





"They also have to pay development contributions to the city for the infrastructure needed to provide water, sanitation, and electricity services for the developments," Nieuwoudt added.

African News Agency (ANA)