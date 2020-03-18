City of Cape Town approves four sites for carbon-neutral mixed-use development
But it said another round of public participation would have to take place in order to start the development.
Mayco member for Spatial Planning and Environment Marian Nieuwoudt said: “There were general comments, as well as messages of support and objections. Some of the residents commented on the impact the proposed development of these sites may have on safety, traffic, and the general character of the surrounding areas. It’s impossible to say (when development would start) as there are still numerous processes to be followed and concluded, inclusive of statutory processes (further rounds of public participation), and so forth.”
The City received 260 comments during its public participation process. The proposed sites are the Athlone station car park, Kapteinsklip station precinct in Mitchells Plain, Mouquet Farm in Diep River and the Tygerdal site in Goodwood.
Previously the City identified a vacant site in Ottery, the Bishop Lavis Town Centre and a parking lot in Woodstock for the competition. The competition entails sacrificing several pieces of prime properties for carbon-neutral development projects.
Cape Argus
