City of Cape Town approves funding for township businesses

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has approved funding for businesses in Langa and Gugulethu. Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said the township business ecosystem had been a significant contributor to Cape Town’s broader economy. “As such, the City has been committed to providing the right conditions needed to grow township businesses and create more jobs where people live,” said Vos. He said the enterprise and investment department in partnership with the public and private sector would be funding the upgrade of electrical connections to three-phase electrical systems at three business sites in Gugulethu and Langa to support the operation of large machinery, including fridges. Vos said as the final step in the process the council had approved funding. He said soon after the approval, he visited the Nabe and Tembi market stores in Langa, two businesses that would be benefiting from the initiative.

"I am pleased that this has been approved and that once this project has been completed, more businesses in Gugulethu and Langa will be able to operate the machinery they need to succeed and expand, while creating job opportunities," said Vos.

He said the upgrade formed part of a private and public sector partnership to achieve greater economic growth in township economies.

Langa Business Forum secretary Vuyiswa Ndzakana said the forum felt there was still a lot that needed to be done by the City in Langa, and for Langa small, medium and micro enterprises. For a long time the businesses had been struggling without funding.

Ndzakana said they had not had direct contact with or been approached by the City regarding help or support, especially during the difficult time of the first lockdown.

“This is especially for some form of fund relief for small businesses that have been highly affected by the lockdown.”

