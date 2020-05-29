City of Cape Town busy with winter preparation amid Covid-19 pandemic

Cape Town - After a cold front hit the Western Cape on Monday and heavy rainfall and low temperatures persisted, the City of Cape Town said preparation for winter is under way by its departments. The City’s Winter Readiness Task Team is represented by more than 20 City officials and is responsible for co-ordinating and addressing operational deliverables to try and mitigate the risks of flooding and damage to infrastructure within the City. According to a statement released by the City, the task team will meet every fortnight to assess weather conditions and planning. The Disaster Risk Management (DRM) plays a pivotal role in the planning, assessing and executing of measures to manage flooding and disasters. DRM works alongside many departments, such as traffic services, fire and rescue, social development, human settlements and solid waste management. It will be identifying high-risk areas as well as focusing on Covid-19 hot spots.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith said this winter will be different as the Western Cape remains the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

“Planning ahead for winter is important as we need to be ready and have the necessary services in place to serve and protect our communities during winter storms.

“Although we learn from previous years, this year will have new challenges as preventative measures during the Covid-19 pandemic has become part of our daily routine,” Smith said.

He said departments will now have an added responsibility to ensure that lockdown regulations are adhered to.

“Although it is the City’s responsibility to manage the risk of floods and storms, residents also have a responsibility to ensure that we all do our part to limit the spread and risk of Covid-19 during the coming winter months,” Smith said.

DRM has urged all residents to take all necessary precautions to avoid the risk of flooding by:

Ensuring the roof and outer walls of your home are rain proof

Digging canals to direct water away from your home

Building your dwelling higher than the average water level in your area.

Avoid touching electrical appliances.

Children are not to play in floodwater.

Assist others – help family and friends with temporary shelter.

In the event of flooding, residents are urged to:

According to DRM, winter also comes with an increase in structural fires and in trying to minimise the risk, it is asking residents to:

Ensure cooking fires are properly extinguished.

Have a bucket of sand and water close by.

Educate children on the dangers of playing with matches and lighters.

Pack away matches and lighters.

Before going to sleep or leaving the home, ensure all lamps and candles have been extinguished.

“It will not be easy and there will be many challenges, but if we work together and all do our part, we can be a strong, united team in protecting our communities, our families and the vulnerable groups in society.

“It will be through teamwork and perseverance that we will be able to deal with Covid-19 during the winter months,” Smith said.

Residents can call the public emergency call centre on 021 480 7700 from a cellphone in an event of flooding or storm-related emergencies; alternatively 107 can be dialled from a landline.

African News Agency (ANA)