UCV spokesperson Joao Jardim, said they asked Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to launch an investigation into why the City had not yet implemented that by-law, “even though they acknowledge that these ‘bucket shops’ exist and are a front for the drug lords to launder money and other dubious activities”.
Jardim said even the Rail Enforcement Unit (REU) had not made any impact on their operations to deal with copper the theft that has crippled Cape Town’s train services.
The unit was launched by former Transport Minister Blade Nzimande on October 27, 2018 and the City had a “special ceremony” two days later.
Its contract was extended for another year. Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the Passenger Rail Service of SA (Prasa), the City of Cape Town and the Western Cape provincial government concluded a tripartite agreement in May 2018 and jointly funded the establishment of the unit for a 12-month pilot period.