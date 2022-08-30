City of Cape Town calls for applications for law enforcement auxiliary programme

Cape Town - The City’s safety and security directorate is calling on neighbourhood watches (NHW) to encourage upstanding members to apply for its law enforcement auxiliary programme. At the weekend, the directorate announced that it was looking to expand its auxiliary service by recruiting more volunteers from accredited NHW teams who meet its criteria. Currently, the City has 112 volunteers.

Safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said: “Since its inception, the City’s law enforcement department has enjoyed great successes with its law enforcement auxiliary programme, with the most recent success just last week.” To qualify for the programme, prospective volunteers must meet the criteria set by the directorate, which include being over 18 years old, having no criminal record or pending cases, being a NHW member, having a driver’s licence and being gainfully employed. “Our volunteers expand the capacity of the City’s law enforcement department, and we never have a shortage of NHW members willing to give of their time and energy. It’s an indication that our residents are committed to a safer city for everyone.

“Successful recruits can bolster their neighbourhood watch structures with the powers of a peace officer, which further strengthens safety within their communities,” Smith said. Once accepted into the programme, volunteer auxiliary officers undergo a rigorous vetting process, before being trained in the Criminal Procedure Act and other components applicable to their duties at the City’s Safety and Security Training College. Smith also said the City was working on developing a framework that would allow it to train and appoint volunteer support officers to cater for individuals who do not meet its criteria to be uniformed volunteers.

“For those that do not qualify to be uniformed volunteer officers, there are other opportunities, such as providing administrative support to law enforcement. We are committed to upskilling our community safety structures, many of whom spend countless hours on the streets patrolling their communities. “This support comes in the form of our NHW support programme, and also opportunities that exist within law enforcement,” Smith said. Sherwood Park NHW member Shaheed Francis said: “When we hear of such developments, we are always excited because these are the programmes that will allow us to not only keep our communities safe, but also allow us access to opportunities to put food on our tables.”