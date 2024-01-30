City of Cape Town calls on residents to get on trend with composting

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Directorate for Urban Waste Management is calling on households in the metro to explore composting and food gardening in 2024 to help divert food waste from landfills. Urban Waste Management Mayco member Grant Twigg announced that the directorate was implementing the initiative to urge residents to embark on a journey of self-sufficiency in 2024 by implementing home composting systems and using the compost to grow food.

Twigg said food gardening not only contributes to personal well-being, but also plays a crucial role in reducing organic waste and its impact on climate change. He said: “Disposing of organic waste in landfills releases harmful greenhouse gases, contributing to global warming. By taking the simple yet impactful step of installing a composting system, residents can significantly reduce their carbon footprint, even more so if the compost is used to make nutrient-rich soil and grow food.” To increase composting in Cape Town, the City distributes a limited number of home composting containers every year. Members of the public can view the schedule for roll-out on the City website.

The City of Cape Town’s Urban Waste Management Directorate would like to urge residents to explore composting and food gardening in 2024 to help divert food waste from landfills. Picture: Supplied “If you are not able to attend one of the roll-out events to obtain a free container, this should not be an issue as containers are commonly available for purchase at most retailers where garden supplies are sold, or otherwise they can be purchased online.” “By planting food at home, residents contribute to a greener environment, but also enjoy the satisfaction of harvesting their fresh produce. With the current food prices, they will also likely save some money.” “The City of Cape Town encourages everyone to join this sustainable movement. Let’s cultivate a future where our gardens not only feed us, but also nurture a healthier planet for generations to come,” Twigg said.