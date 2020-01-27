ATHLETICS DAY: Western Cape sports bodies are up in arms after the City cancelled their inter-school event at the eleventh hour at the Vygieskraal Stadium. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Western Cape sports bodies are up in arms after the City of Cape Town cancelled their inter-school event at the eleventh hour at the Vygieskraal Stadium. Western Province High Schools Athletics chairperson Deon Wertheim said: “We were informed on Friday that we can no longer use the stadium because the facility is non-compliant This is a City facility that has been unkempt and we represent over 800 schools.” The City said that in light of the non-compliance with the requirements and time frames, the events permit office will not be issuing a permit.

The fire safety officer has not given any safety clearance, the City added. The inter-schools event is a two-day event where eight schools will be competing. Wertheim said that they cannot find another venue.

“What’s ironic is that the City then contacted us on Saturday and issued a permit, but we had already informed all the schools.”

Bellville Athletics Club vice chairperson Alroy Dixon said: “The City’s just not complying in upgrading and maintaining the facilities and then the stadiums are closed because of security reasons. Later the City will say they can no longer manage and sell the facility to private investors.”