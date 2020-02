City of Cape Town celebrates books at World Read Aloud fest









The City hosted a storytelling event in the Company’s Garden to celebrate books for World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - The City hosted a storytelling event in the Company’s Garden to celebrate books for World Read Aloud Day on Wednesday. The festival was a joint initiative between the City, public libraries, Nal’ibali Trust, Read2Rise and local schools. The festival consisted of reading aloud and the main book of the day was A Day to Remember by Lorato Trok. It is part of a collection of stories from the Nal’ibali Trust. The story was read to the children in English, isiXhosa and Afrikaans.

Storytelling, singing, dancing and other activities also took place at the festival.

Among the schools invited were, Sir Lowry Pass Primary school, Alpha Primary School from Durbanville and St Mary’s Primary.

Mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien read aloud to the kids.

Badroodien said he was aiming for and hoping that the children who were at the festival would develop a love of reading, and in turn “boost reading as a culture in their communities”.

“Reading reduces stress, improves memory and helps to strengthen bonds so there are benefits for parents and caregivers too when they read out loud. Other advantages are that it builds confidence and promotes a love for reading, while helping children develop a positive relationship with books,” said Badroodien.

Grade 1 pupil Leluthando Gxasheka, said: “I really enjoyed the stories and I learnt a lot about books.”

Vania October, a teacher at Alpha School, said she was very happy to see the City was willing to assist schools build a culture of reading, a “culture that the country so desperately needs.”

