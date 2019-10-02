The judgment was delivered on Wednesday and followed an appeal that Telkom lodged after the Western Cape High Court ruled in the City’s favour.
Mayco Member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt said: “The City welcomes the SCA's judgment, as well as the decision to dismiss Telkom’s appeal with costs. With this judgment the SCA has once again affirmed the constitutional validity of the City’s municipal planning by-law, and telecommunications mast infrastructure policy.”
Nieuwoudt said the ruling sets an important precedent that all telecoms service providers, inclusive of state-owned Telkom, must obtain the City’s approval prior to installing masts in Cape Town.
The SCA dismissed Telkom’s argument that it was free to install telecoms stations - commonly referred to as cellphone masts - at locations of its choice without prior approval from the City. All land units within Cape Town’s municipal boundaries have a base zoning that determines what the land can be used for, and how it may be developed.