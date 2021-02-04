City of Cape Town commits millions to relief effects of pandemic
Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has increased its commitment to continue supporting local communities adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The City said it had earmarked R25 million for the provision of muchneeded relief to Cape Town residents.
Mayor Dan Plato said: “As a result of the severe impact of the national coronavirus lockdown, many residents have struggled to put food on the table. It is clear government support must be extended through food aid and local soup kitchens.
“These donations are intended to assist organisations feeding residents in need and, as a caring city, we are doing all we can. The need for assistance remains, even as some people have returned to work,” said Plato.
“The City of Cape Town will continue to action its commitment as a caring city by providing R10m relief as part of Phase 1 as approved by the council last week, which will see communities receive much-needed assistance.”
“In March, we will roll the second phase of the humanitarian food relief initiative. R15 million has been set aside as part of Phase 2 of the relief package and will be provided pending Council approval.”
The City’s Urban Management Directorate is calling for applications from registered and experienced NPOs and PBOs within its boundaries, to apply for phase two of the initiative.
Mayco Member for Urban Management Grant Twigg said: “This grant-in-aid allocation, together with the various local area economic initiatives which were undertaken during 2020, will expand on our response as a municipality to heed the call of our communities facing dire circumstances.”
“The City remains committed to providing food support programs to support many vulnerable households adversely affected by Covid-19. Applications for Phase 2 will be advertised shortly in local newspapers,” he said.
Cape Argus