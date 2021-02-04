City of Cape Town commits millions to relief effects of pandemic

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has increased its commitment to continue supporting local communities adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The City said it had earmarked R25 million for the provision of muchneeded relief to Cape Town residents.

Mayor Dan Plato said: “As a result of the severe impact of the national coronavirus lockdown, many residents have struggled to put food on the table. It is clear government support must be extended through food aid and local soup kitchens.

“These donations are intended to assist organisations feeding residents in need and, as a caring city, we are doing all we can. The need for assistance remains, even as some people have returned to work,” said Plato.

“The City of Cape Town will continue to action its commitment as a caring city by providing R10m relief as part of Phase 1 as approved by the council last week, which will see communities receive much-needed assistance.”