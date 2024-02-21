City of Cape Town condemns attack at construction site, reward offered for information

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has condemned the attack on a security guard and a K9 patrol dog at the construction site on the intersection of Duinefontein Road and Govan Mbeki Road in Philippi on Tuesday morning. The City says the attack happened on site, at around 11.20am, and at least five shots were fired at the security guard and the K9 while doing patrols on top of the railway bridge.

According to the City’s Mayco Member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas, the guard is in hospital, and the K9 is also receiving veterinary treatment. A reward is offered for information that will assist with the arrest and successful prosecution of those involved. “These attacks are unacceptable and undermine the City’s efforts to deliver much-needed services to communities. The attack happened where our Urban Mobility Directorate is busy with construction work related to the roll-out of the second phase of the MyCiTi bus service in the metro south-east,” Quintas said.

Quintas further said that over the past few weeks, the contractor has been receiving threats from those wanting to control the sub-contracting of services. “I want to make it very clear that the City will not allow this thuggery, nor will we succumb to those demanding so-called protection money,” Quintas said. The Mayco Member also confirmed that the incident has been reported to the SAPS’ organised crime unit who are working closely with the City’s project management team.

“We cannot make more information public, save to say that the security guard is recovering. The K9 was hit by two bullets and is not out of danger yet. “I am pleading with the local community to please support us in our efforts to bring these criminals to book. “We offer rewards for information that will lead to the arrest of those involved. Extortion is destroying livelihoods, City community projects and the well-being of us all,” Quintas said.