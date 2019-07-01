The City of Cape Town condemns the violent protests that have plagued Dunoon in the past week. Picture: Sisonke Mlamla/Cape Argus

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town condemns the violent protests that have plagued Dunoon in the past week. This was after backyard dwellers in Dunoon took to the street and closed Potsdam Road between Malibongwe Drive and Killarney and set alight a truck at an intersection and threw stones at passing vehicles on Saturday, according to Maxine Bezuidenhout, the City of Cape Town's traffic department spokesperson.

The dwellers vowed to continue land occupation to rebuild homes after they were evicted and kicked off the land by authorities.

Mayco Member for Human Settlements Malusi Booi said he was disturbed by the scenes of violence and lawlessness.

Booi said while the City supports the right to protest, "we condemn in the strongest terms illegal and violent protests which threaten the lives of our residents and cause costly damage to infrastructure and services. Every rand that is spent repairing damaged, burnt or vandalized facilities or infrastructure is money that could be spent on providing housing to those who wait patiently on the City’s database."

"I am informed the protest was triggered by the execution of an interdict to prevent the illegal occupation of private land. The City had received a request from a private landowner to assist in the protection of his land against illegal occupation," Booi said.

He said dozens of incomplete and unoccupied structures which were in the process of being erected were demolished. "The City complies at all times with the Prevention of Illegal Eviction From and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act".

"The City condemns land invasions on both private- and City-owned property as these actions are illegal and consequently impact on service delivery to other residents. Every time we see the illegal occupation of land, we undermine fair and systematic processes amid very high demand for accommodation brought on by continued rapid urbanisation," Booi said.

Booi said when land is invaded, or when attempts are made to occupy land illegally, they move backwards rather than forward.

"The City of Cape Town is mindful of the acute need for housing opportunities across the metro. We are making every effort to address this matter and to provide services within a planned and fair manner, wherever possible within the constraints such as available budget, suitable land and community dynamics that are being experienced".

He said Land invasions affect everyone.

"The City’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit and law enforcement agencies, therefore, continue to work around the clock to prevent land from being invaded. Investigations to find the criminals responsible for acts of arson and vandalism are ongoing."

