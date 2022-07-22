City of Cape Town criticised for supposedly abandoning the Constantia 2 baboon troop

Cape Town - Conservation lobby groups and activists have criticised the City over the mismanagement of the Constantia 2 troop which they said has been left without rangers for the past two years. They said rangers for the troop were withdrawn in April and on enquiring, the City stated that this was a contingency plan and that there was no more funding.

Story continues below Advertisement

However, activist Debby Zuanni said a 2019 Baboon Management tender document specified that Constantia 2 was one of the troops which needed to be managed. “No one had sight of the completed tender so we don’t know if there was an addendum that changed the number of troops to be managed. Irrespective of this, how can you leave a troop without rangers and leave the management of traffic to a handful of women who are concerned about the baboons. “The state of the baboons in this troop is pitiful. It is obvious they have been shot, as there are visible bullet holes in their faces by landowners who find the baboons inconvenient,” she said.

Zuanni said stakeholders were supposed to be moving towards transparency and collaborative solutions for both humans and the baboon troops. "We recently had a meeting with (Environmental) Minister (Barbara) Creecy where she spoke about the principles of returning to a peaceful co-existence with the baboons, establishing a buffer zone, understanding baboon behaviour and making scientifically informed decisions about them without affecting the hierarchy of the troop,” she said. Jenni Trethowan from Baboon Matters said as a result, many baboons have suffered injuries while juveniles have been killed on the road or euthanised as a result of an injury sustained from vehicles.

Story continues below Advertisement

Trethowan said it was appalling that management of traffic was left to a handful of women who gave up hours of their time in attempts to warn motorists of baboons along the sections of Rhodes Drive and Southern Cross Road. Spatial Planning and Environment mayco member Eddie Andrew said the baboon population had almost doubled over the past 10 years, resulting in the allocation of rangers to new troops. Andrews said the forest environment was not conducive to deterring baboons as they climbed, moved across, or hid in trees, rendering baboon rangers on foot and the use of paintball-markers ineffective. He said the area was vast, and mountainous, with no defined urban edge.

Story continues below Advertisement

Andrews said the City’s service provider advises residents on baboon-proofing their properties and managing their waste. [email protected] Cape Argus