City of Cape Town criticised over swimming pool closures during the festive period

Cape Town - The GOOD Party has called out the City of Cape Town for not being able to open swimming pools during the festive season. In December, the City announced that 37 of 38 pools would be operational, but only 27 were opened.

“The GOOD Party in Cape Town is disappointed that the City of Cape Town was unable to stick to its maintenance schedule to ensure all Capetonians have access to clean, safe, functioning swimming facilities this festive season. At the time, despite already being in the throes of summer, only 10 community pools were opened.” Neuman said Westridge, Eastridge, Khayelitsha, Ruyterwacht, Strand, Manenberg, Ravensmead, Monwabisi, Goodwood, and Bellville South pools remain shut. “The self-imposed summer deadline has now been extended to include April, two months after summer ends.

The City has blamed the December builders’ break for the delay. “So not only was the city caught off-guard by the arrival of summer in December, it seems to have neglected to factor in a well-known and well-established builders holiday into its maintenance plan. “In the sweltering heat, it is mainly the poor and working class who will be met with closed doors at these facilities.” Ward 99 councillor, Lonwabo Mqina, added that Khayelitsha’s children end up risking their lives to cool themselves in water.

“In swimming pools, we can see all the children swim and even when they drown. “Also they can be helped quicker than they would at the beach. Even though there are lifeguards, it’s chaotic at the beach, and the sea is not close. We see children walking on Baden Powell Drive where there are fast cars, that is a high risk for them, they could be robbed or hit by cars, and our pools remain closed.”

Community Services and Health mayco member, Patricia van der Ross, said as part of the City’s efforts, a phased reopening plan is in place to ensure that 37 municipal pools are fully operational by the end of the summer season, which concludes during the Easter holidays in April. “Teams are working to address maintenance and operational requirements to meet this goal and ensure a positive experience for all visitors. Further updates will be shared as progress continues.

Van der Ross said some delays remain due to extended construction timelines and the December builders’ break impacting: Manenberg swimming pool: Repairs to the filtration system and deck are under way. Ravensmead swimming pool: Due to supply lead times, installation of the pump and motor was delayed. Filtration work is in progress.