The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 66.2% (2018: 63.1%), a slight decrease from last week. City of Cape Town dams are on average 83.6% full. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The dam levels have stabilised said Western Cape government.



The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 66.2% (2018: 63.1%), a slight decrease from last week. City of Cape Town dams are on average 83.6% full. The City of Cape Town has said that its water consumption for the past week has exceeded the daily allocated target by 25 million litres/day reaching 675 million litres/day. The unseasonable recent rains have given a welcome boost to the dams supplying the City. Although dams are relatively full, this is more due to reduced water consumption than the end of drought. Rainfall this winter is still below average. This is the 5th Winter running that this has been the case, and 2019’s rainfall is on par with that of 2016. "The increase in consumption is not necessarily as a result of residents using more water. It could also be as a result of the recent hot weather we experienced that may have led to increased evaporation," said Mayco Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg.

"Residents should do their best to remain conscious of, and responsive to restriction levels as we head into the hot summer months ahead, which typically see dam levels dropping at a daily rate due to increased consumption, evaporation and wind.

"However, if consumption patterns this winter are anything to go by, maintaining a sustainable level of consumption should be no problem for our citizens," Limberg said.

As for the province Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said that this year has been another good year for rainfall over the largest parts of the province.

“With a few exceptions, we are a lot better off than we have been in years. Our greatest concern remains with the Karoo regions and northern parts of the West Coast where severe drought continues, especially in the agriculture sector, where it is felt most harshly.”

Bredell says that the SA Weather Services have predicted some relief for parts of the Karoo this week including potential thunderstorms in some areas including Oudtshoorn and Kannaland.

“In the event of severe thunderstorms in drought stricken areas, one often sees flashfloods that can cause major challenges. In the event of any emergency the number to call is 112. In addition, we continue to monitor the situation.”

Major Dam statistics:



Voëlvlei dam – 89.6% full this week (2018: 93.7%. Last week: 89.7%)

Bergriver Dam 99.8% full this week (2018: 98.5%. Last week: 100%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 74.4% full this week (2018: 56.6%. Last week: 75.2%)

Clanwilliam Dam 90%. (2018: 94.1%. Last week: 91.8%)

