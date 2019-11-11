Cape Town - The dam levels have stabilised said Western Cape government.
The latest average dam level for the Western Cape is 66.2% (2018: 63.1%), a slight decrease from last week. City of Cape Town dams are on average 83.6% full.
The City of Cape Town has said that its water consumption for the past week has exceeded the daily allocated target by 25 million litres/day reaching 675 million litres/day.
The unseasonable recent rains have given a welcome boost to the dams supplying the City. Although dams are relatively full, this is more due to reduced water consumption than the end of drought.
Rainfall this winter is still below average. This is the 5th Winter running that this has been the case, and 2019’s rainfall is on par with that of 2016.
"The increase in consumption is not necessarily as a result of residents using more water. It could also be as a result of the recent hot weather we experienced that may have led to increased evaporation," said Mayco Member for Water and Waste, Xanthea Limberg.