City of Cape Town defends itself on allegations of selective road maintenance

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has listed a number of factors preventing it from going to certain parts of informal settlements after allegations of being selective when it comes to road maintenance. Extortion and other criminal-related activities, such as hijacking and armed robberies, affect the process, it said.

The City spoke about problems that contribute to delays in road maintenance after a complaint about Japhta K Masemola Road in Makhaza and Oliver Tambo Drive in Samora Machel. Mayco member for Urban Mobility, Rob Quintas said the City would like to set the record straight with regards to work done, and why certain roads regress faster than others, particularly during winter. After this year’s heavy downpours, there are plans to resurface affected roads within the current or next financial year.

“We are aware of social media posts and comments from various community leaders that criticise the City’s responsiveness in some areas. The most recent complaint centred on the current state of Oliver Tambo Drive in Samora Machel. “It must be noted that Oliver Tambo Drive was resurfaced twice within the past three years, in June 2021, and again in May 2022. The cause of Oliver Tambo Drive’s deterioration can be attributed to heavy rainfall, open standpipes left running, vandalism of infrastructure, illegal car wash establishments, and illegal water and sewer connections,” Quintas said. At Japhta K Masemola Road in Makhaza, the City said the main contributing factor was the illegal occupation of the wetland. Structures were apparently built over critical stormwater infrastructure which prevents stormwater from draining, flooding the road and affecting the road surface.