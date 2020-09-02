City of Cape Town defends removal of beloved Kommetjie baboon, Kataza

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has defended the removal of Kataza, the baboon who was recently removed from the Kommetjie area by Human and Wildlife Solutions (HWS) team.

The baboon was reportedly removed from his home in Kommetjie last week and re-homed in Tokai, which upset animal activists and residents. Attempts have been made to lure him back, with a Bring Kataza Back Facebook page, setup to keep track of his whereabouts.

Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt said: “I am aware that some animal activists do not agree with the recent relocation of a male baboon from the Slangkop Troop to Tokai. This male was born in the Slangkop Troop and began to inbreed.

“He was also splintering the group and compromising the welfare of the whole troop. Being young and healthy, it was decided to relocate him to the northern sub-population where his chances of outbreeding are greatly improved, and with that, the genetic health of any offspring.

“The male baboon was sighted by baboon rangers where he was interacting with several female baboons in the Tokai Troop on Sunday, 30 August 2020,” she said.