City of Cape Town defends removal of beloved Kommetjie baboon, Kataza
Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has defended the removal of Kataza, the baboon who was recently removed from the Kommetjie area by Human and Wildlife Solutions (HWS) team.
The baboon was reportedly removed from his home in Kommetjie last week and re-homed in Tokai, which upset animal activists and residents. Attempts have been made to lure him back, with a Bring Kataza Back Facebook page, setup to keep track of his whereabouts.
Mayco Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt said: “I am aware that some animal activists do not agree with the recent relocation of a male baboon from the Slangkop Troop to Tokai. This male was born in the Slangkop Troop and began to inbreed.
“He was also splintering the group and compromising the welfare of the whole troop. Being young and healthy, it was decided to relocate him to the northern sub-population where his chances of outbreeding are greatly improved, and with that, the genetic health of any offspring.
“The male baboon was sighted by baboon rangers where he was interacting with several female baboons in the Tokai Troop on Sunday, 30 August 2020,” she said.
“Unfortunately, we have been informed that animal activists have since attempted to lure the male baboon back to Kommetjie during the course of Tuesday, 1 September 2020.”
Thank you to all of YOU amazing people who have made possible the magic of today. You have added your voice, your time,...Posted by Bring Kataza Back on Tuesday, September 1, 2020
#BringKatazaBack Kataza follows @JenniTrethowne from NGO @BaboonMatters but it appears this morning the HWS began forcing him back down to Tokai from 6am. pic.twitter.com/3qC3qRTgPf— Barbara Friedman (@Barbs1301) September 2, 2020
“Again, I want to urge animal activists to please work with the City, and not to undermine what we are trying to achieve,” Nieuwoudt said.
“In the end, we all want to see that the baboon troops are safe and healthy in their natural habitat, as opposed to foraging in urban areas where they are exposed to many dangers.“
Cape Argus