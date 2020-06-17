City of Cape Town deploys support after deadly blaze in Atlantis

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has assisted those affected by a devastating fire in Witsand, Atlantis. Mayco member for Human Settlement Malusi Booi visited the area over the weekend and was “moved by the loss people have suffered” after the blaze on Thursday, which killed five. “These families have experienced a tremendous loss, one which I cannot comprehend. I am grateful that the City can provide them with the physical materials to start rebuilding their homes,” he said. “While I was at the site, 10 enhanced fire kits and a relocation kit were issued to the affected families. I am pleased I was able to witness our residents being assisted.” In a statement, the City said its staff had been assisting several families affected by fires in informal settlements across the metropole.

“Operations have been under way and kits are in the process of being issued by the Informal Settlements Department staff to all those who have been affected.

“Since June 1, 31 relocation kits for partially affected structures and 82 enhanced emergency fire kits for structures which were completely destroyed have been issued. During this period, the City has also issued 3 206 flood kits.”

Booi said the enhanced kits consist of 25 zinc sheets, 14 wooden poles which are fire-treated, three packets of nails, a door, door hinges, a window frame and a window.

“These quality materials provide immediate shelter to the affected families. The transportation and distribution of these kits to the affected areas is an immense operation.

“The teams are working hard in very difficult conditions to issue the kits as soon as possible. Before the kits are delivered, the sites must be cleared of debris, levelled if required, and an extensive survey and verification process of the affected people is undertaken,” he added.