Cape Town - The City has earmarked more than R500 000 to sterilise 1500 cats and dogs. The sterilisations campaign will be conducted by members of the Cape Animal Welfare Forum as well as participating vets in the Wallacedene and Bloekombos areas, following the success of last year’s Wallacedene outreach.

This year’s project launches on World Cat Day, August 8, to raise awareness that one unspayed female cat and her unspayed offspring can produce as many as 420000 kittens in just seven years.

“This far outweighs homes available to these animals and failing to prevent the birth of not only unwanted kittens, but puppies as well, would be to fail the animals and the communities,” said the Cape Animal Welfare Forum.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA will embark on an extensive education drive in the area to raise awareness of the importance of sterilisation while teaching children the basics of pet care and encouraging compassionate hearts.

The City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said: “We continue to work closely with the Cape Animal Welfare Forum who has done a sterling job thus far in areas ranging from Khayelitsha to Dunoon and Atlantis.”