City of Cape Town enforcement agencies make 298 arrests

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town said that in the past week nearly 300 people were arrested on various charges, such as drunk-driving, reckless and negligent driving and possession of drugs. In a statement released on Tuesday, mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said that of the 298 arrests, a third were for drunk-driving or reckless and negligent driving. The Traffic Services arrested 100 suspects, including 43 for driving under the influence of alcohol and 36 for reckless and negligent driving. A further 21 motorists were arrested on various charges. Officers also impounded 196 vehicles, confiscated 96 cellphones and issued 58,475 fines. Along Kromboom Parkway in Rondebosch, an 80km/h zone, officers recorded a motorist driving at 213km/h. On Erica Drive in Bishop Lavis, a 60km/h zone, a speed of 147km/h was recorded. And along the N2 highway in Somerset West, a 70km/h zone, a motorist was recorded driving at 133km/h.

Smith said these speeds were an indication of the reckless and negligent behaviour with which its officers and the law-abiding public had to contend.

“It is utterly despicable and totally unacceptable, and there is simply no excuse for it. Everyone knows what is expected of them, yet many still choose to break the law with reckless abandon and disregard for the safety of others,” he said.

Metro police officers arrested 89 suspects and issued 2,939 fines, of which 28 were for possession of drugs, 22 for contact-related crimes, including assault, and 11 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Smith said that Law Enforcement made 109 arrests of which 65 were conducted by Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers, while the Marine Unit arrested eight suspects during joint operations with SANParks.

African News Agency (ANA)