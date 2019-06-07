The City of Cape Town’s facilities are offering a number of activities during the winter school holiday to ensure children of all ages are well occupied. Picture: City of Cape Town/Supplied

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s facilities are offering a number of activities during the winter school holiday to ensure children of all ages are well occupied. The holiday activities include a variety of fun and educational programmes

"It is important to keep our children busy and active during the winter holiday. Taking part in activities means the learning continues in a fun way and it improves their physical well-being and social skills. It can be a challenge to keep children busy for a few weeks, especially when it’s cold and they can’t get outside to play," said Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

"The City’s winter programmes ensure there is something for everyone, so that no one has to be bored this winter school holiday."

The Social Development and Early Childhood Development Department will present a range of programmes focused on anti-bullying, child safety, and substance abuse.

Hundreds of activities across the City from the Recreation and Parks Department will give children a diverse range of both indoor and outdoor activities at its hubs, from board games and sport, to dancing and face-painting.

In addition to the usual selection of books and audio-visual materials on offer at libraries, children can enjoy puppet shows, arts and crafts, informative talks and talent shows.

"The list of activities to keep young minds busy is exhaustive. I want to encourage parents to send their children to these programmes to not only keep them safe and busy, but also give them the opportunity to socialise and learn," said Badroodien.

"They can have some good old-fashioned fun in a safe and inclusive space. Holidays can be expensive and most of our programmes are free of charge. The variety of programmes that we offer and the fact that they run across the city, are part of our efforts to get as many children involved as possible, helping to foster community cohesion."

* For more information on the City’s holiday programmes, residents should please visit: http://www.capetown.gov.za/holidayprogrammes

