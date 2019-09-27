City of Cape Town files papers in homeless fines case at eleventh hour







City of Cape Town filed its responding papers to a contempt of court application in the matter of fining seven homeless people at the eleventh hour. File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency Cape Town - The court case between the city and a group of homeless people over fines issued to them took another turn as the city filed its responding papers to a contempt of court application at the eleventh hour. “The answering papers from the City were received at 12pm on Wednesday and we’re considering them, so unfortunately the matter wasn’t heard as we still need to reply to the City’s affidavit,” said Lucien Lewin, a director at Dingley Marshall Inc, the law firm representing the seven applicants. According to Lewin, the seven homeless people felt that they urgently needed to take action against the City after law enforcement and Cape Town Central City Improvement District officials continued to issue fines to the seven applicants and remove their possessions, despite agreeing to cease doing so pending a hearing in December. The contempt of court application was lodged against mayor Dan Plato, mayco member for safety and security JP Smith and the City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman. “We’ve asked for a suspended sentence, so if the court grants the order, they’ll not go to jail, but if they violate the court order again, they could receive jail sentences of 30 days,” Lewin said.

However, mayor Dan Plato said neither he nor Smith were parties to the main application, “and it’s confusing, to say the least, as to why the applicants’ legal team have decided to add the political office-bearers to the contempt application.

“Neither the mayor nor Alderman Smith issue instructions when it comes to enforcement action, nor do they take enforcement action, so attempting to hold them responsible for the alleged non-compliance with the court order is illogical.”

Plato said people were fined for contravening by-laws, regardless of their social status.

“The City has a duty to uphold its by-laws for all and act when a person is in contravention of these laws. It must be emphasised that similar by-laws are on the books in other major metropolitan cities in the country.”

Plato said it had been agreed by both parties that the order prohibiting the pursuit of these fines only applied to the seven mentioned in this application.

Meanwhile, communities across the Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town are planning to host an International Homeless Day event in Milnerton on October 7 in collaboration with their “Community who Cares” strategy and the City’s reintegration unit.

