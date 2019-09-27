“The answering papers from the City were received at 12pm on Wednesday and we’re considering them, so unfortunately the matter wasn’t heard as we still need to reply to the City’s affidavit,” said Lucien Lewin, a director at Dingley Marshall Inc, the law firm representing the seven applicants.
According to Lewin, the seven homeless people felt that they urgently needed to take action against the City after law enforcement and Cape Town Central City Improvement District officials continued to issue fines to the seven applicants and remove their possessions, despite agreeing to cease doing so pending a hearing in December.
The contempt of court application was lodged against mayor Dan Plato, mayco member for safety and security JP Smith and the City’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman.
“We’ve asked for a suspended sentence, so if the court grants the order, they’ll not go to jail, but if they violate the court order again, they could receive jail sentences of 30 days,” Lewin said.