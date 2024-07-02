City of Cape Town firefighters on a mission to save lives with a 'pink' stem cell drive

Cape Town - Firefighters from the City of Cape Town are taking their life-saving abilities to the next level by swabbing in a stem cell drive. Organised by international nonprofit organisation DKMS, the drive has set out to find possible donors for stem cell transplants in the country.

The firefighters from Bellville and Goodwood stations gathered at the Goodwood Fire Station yesterday as they were taken through the process of how they could save a life. Bonginkosi Kume, DKMS donor recruiter, said the initiative was aimed at firefighters from 32 stations, who they have identified as people who could help. The drive will move to different stations every day until the end of July.

Kume said every 72 minutes in South Africa, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer. “Due to the number of fire stations that are based in Cape Town, we thought it would be a great idea to form such a partnership because we are always out there to look for opportunities to create awareness,” he said. In 2020, DKMS and the South African Sunflower Fund joined forces in a partnership to change the history of stem cell transplants in South Africa and globally.

Kume said there are over 70 types of blood cancers and by partnering with firefighters, they hope to reach larger communities. “We will be covering all the fire stations every day, the campaign will run until the end of July,” Kume said. The firefighters who participate in the drive sign a form and do a three-minute cheek swab, where their DNA is analysed in a lab, and they are informed if they are donors for a patient.

Firefighter Kirsty Mashele said she didn’t know blood cancer was curable, but signed-up because she wanted to save a life. “To help someone have a second chance in life, it touched me that you can help someone who you thought would never have a chance,” she said. Dirk Steenkamp added: “These are things that you only hear about, you don’t find out about it. This is a brilliant drive.”

There was also a chance for the group to take a photo with the City's bright pink fire engine yesterday, which represents hope to people with terminal illnesses. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said firefighters are kicking it up a notch by registering and being donors to save even more lives. “In most cases, a stem cell transplant is the only hope of cure for many patients.

“The more donors on the registry, the better chances patients have of finding their genetic twin and receiving a transplant,” Smith said. To become a donor, register at www.dkms-africa.org/register-now [email protected]