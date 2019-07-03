The City’s Recreation and Parks Department is finalising assessments this week for candidates who have applied for swimming pool lifeguard positions. Photo: Candice Chaplin/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The City’s Recreation and Parks Department is finalising assessments this week for candidates who have applied for swimming pool lifeguard positions, as part of its efforts to ensure a safer summer season for all. Early preparation is key in creating a culture of safety at the City’s swimming pools and beaches. To this end, the Recreation and Parks Department has again committed itself to providing effective and efficient lifesaving services, by putting prospective candidates through their paces and filling key positions in time for summer.

Applications for seasonal pool and beach lifeguards have officially closed, and assessments of short-listed candidates have commenced. There was a near 10% increase in the number of applications this year, indicating great interest in the positions.

"Lifeguards provide an important service and we need to make sure that we strive for the highest level of professionalism and efficiency throughout the season. It’s also about reassuring communities, and especially parents, that their children will be safe at pools where lifeguards are on duty," said Mayco Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien.

Assessments at the Blue Downs indoor swimming pool started last week and end 5 July 2019. The assessments include:

Pool Lifeguards:

Swim assessment of 100 metres in under 2 minutes

Treading water (with legs only) for 1 minute

Treading water (with arms only) for 1 minute

Treading water (with both arms and legs) for 1 minute

Retrieving an object from the bottom of the pool using a ‘head carry’ technique

Rescuing a patient using a wrap-around torpedo buoy

Retrieving and stabilising a patient using a spinal board

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Beach Lifeguards:

Swimming pool swim assessment of 400 metres in under 8 minutes

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

Demonstrating the recovery position

Beach Lifeguards will also be tested on their competence at the beach and in the surf during the induction phase of the process and throughout their period of employment.

First-time applicant, 16-year-old Renecha Christelle Witbooi from Blue Downs swam 100 metres in just under two minutes.

"I’ve worked very hard to excel at swimming, and I’ve also had help and motivation from a qualified lifeguard, so I am confident that I have what it takes to become a lifeguard," said Witbooi.

Successful candidates will be employed throughout the season, starting in September 2019 to June 2020.

"The City would like to thank the applicants for their interest in being part of our team of lifeguards. To those who may not make the cut this time, I encourage them to take everything they can from this experience, and try again next year. To the ones who will eventually be appointed, there is a great responsibility on their shoulders, but I am confident that with the training and systems in place, they will be up to the task," added Badroodien.