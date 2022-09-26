City of Cape Town goes on high vandalism alert during the peak load shedding hours

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has once again called on local communities to support its efforts to end the vandalism and destruction of state facilities and expensive infrastructure. Energy Mayco member Beverley van Reenen made the call saying that not only was it a waste of money for the City to keep fixing vandalised infrastructure, but it could also lead to prolonged area power outages.

Van Reenen revealed that with the intensification of load-shedding, vandalism risks had increased. She said that over the last few months, the City had ramped up its efforts to protect infrastructure, removed illegal connections across the metro and continues to monitor all hotspot areas. “In August, the City’s Electricity Generation and Distribution Department carried out an operation to remove multiple illegal connections in hotspot areas within the Siqalo informal settlement and surrounding areas. Initiatives are ongoing. The City is monitoring all hotspot areas across the metro, and the electricity teams will continue to remove illegal connections in communities,” she said.

Currently, the City has increased deployments of safety and security teams to safeguard critical infrastructure, especially during the high stages of Eskom load-shedding, according to Van Reenen. “Illegal connections and infrastructure vandalism remain a challenge, as it often results in constant electricity outages in some areas. During this operation, our teams confiscated a truckload of electricity cable used for illegal connections.” Earlier this year, Van Reenen announced that the City of Cape Town had embarked on enhanced initiatives and set aside R40 million to use in its fight against the vandalism of critical energy infrastructure in local communities.

She said the allocation was part of the approved 2022/23 Budget, which came into effect in July 2022. “The R40 million injection will be focused on securing critical infrastructure in all communities, boosting security patrols in hotspot areas and permanent security deployments to strategic energy infrastructure. “The City will also embark on a vandalism awareness and education drive in communities so that residents have a greater understanding of the impact and cost of vandalism in their areas,” she said.

“We encourage residents to assist us, and we are offering a reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest, confiscation of stolen or illegal goods or the handing-in of illegal or stolen goods. “This reward is also applicable to information leading to the arrest of people vandalising, damaging or stealing electricity infrastructure or installing illegal connections,” Van Reenen said. Report damage to municipal electrical infrastructure:

