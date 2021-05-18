City of Cape Town hands over 10 homes in Manenberg with more to follow

Cape Town - Ten beneficiaries of a City housing project became proud homeowners in Manenberg on Monday.

The handover was part of the R77-million ‘The Downs’ housing project at the corner of Usk Road and The Downs Road.

In total, the project will provide housing to 587 beneficiaries, with completion expected by mid-2022.

Present yesterday was Mayco member for human settlements Malusi Booi, who said: “The Downs is located on five different sites in Manenberg and is an example of the City’s commitment to providing affordable housing on suitable land in and near urban centres.

“As a caring City, we recognise the need for housing opportunities that are situated on well-located land near urban centres across the metro, close to public transport, employment opportunities and economic nodes.

“All five sites are close to Govan Mbeki Road, which is a major transport route to and from Cape Town and the southern suburbs. The housing project is also close to a library, schools, community halls and open spaces.”

A total of 61 houses were ready for the handover and another 51 beneficiaries will move in this week, said Booi.

“It is always pleasing to see progress being made at the City’s housing projects and to watch as the beneficiaries move into their homes.

“We remain committed to handing over housing opportunities to qualifying beneficiaries to create opportunities for them and to enable redress. We will continue to protect our projects and the rights of residents who are waiting for housing opportunities,” said Booi.

“The City thanks the project teams for their hard work and dedication in helping us provide homes to the beneficiaries,” he said.

Beneficiaries were selected in accordance with the City’s housing allocation policy and housing needs register.

