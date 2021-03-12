City of Cape Town has collected R26 000 in Covid-19 non-compliance fines

Cape Town - The City last week collected R26 000 in fines for non-adherence to Covid-19 rules, as its environmental health staff continue to carry out compliance inspections at a range of premises, including funeral homes, shops and even Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres. The compliance inspections are part of the City’s overall public safety efforts. Between February 26 and March 4, the City conducted inspections at 846 premises and 797, or 94%, were found to be compliant. However, fines were issued in six instances, with the rest of those not fully compliant being served with written instructions. Asked about repeated instances of non-compliance, Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien said: “The next step will depend on the nature of the continued non-compliance found.” “When follow-ups are done, the premises are assessed for compliance with all relevant legislation, and not just regulations issued in terms of the Disaster Management Act.”

“Legislation relating to business licensing and the trade in liquor require that premises are compliant with all health requirements and continued failure to adhere to health requirements as it relates to Covid-19 protocols may impact the business or liquor licence status,” said Badroodien.

Badroodien said measures included loud-hailing exercises at public gathering areas like public transport interchanges and on beaches, were some of the actions being taken to ensure greater adherence to the lockdown regulations.

“These measures also include oversight of queue management systems at malls, shops and Sassa queues by permanent staff members, as well as the Disaster Risk Management volunteer corps and people employed through the expanded public works programme.”

Meanwhile, despite the wave of tough lockdown restrictions which have forced some entertainment and retail businesses in the CBD to close, the Central City Improvement District says its #ComeBackToTown campaign has led to the opening of a few new bars and venues.

CCID chief executive Tasso Evangelinos said: “Downtown Cape Town has always been a vibrant destination for visitors wanting to unwind and enjoy themselves.”

“While lockdown and Covid-19 restrictions have put a dampener on trade, we salute our retailers in the CBD who have pulled through spectacularly by reinventing themselves, changing their offering, or sticking to their tried-and-tested formula.”

Cape Argus