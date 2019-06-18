The City’s enforcement staff have arrested 55 suspects, impounded 182 vehicles and issued 4 698 fines for various offences since May 22. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Since the taxi blitzes launched on 22 May 2019, the City’s enforcement staff have arrested 55 suspects for various offences, impounded 182 vehicles and issued 4 698 fines for various other offences.



"The aim is to have at least two such interventions each week, involving the Traffic Service, Metro Police and Law Enforcement Department. We are focusing on areas that are considered hot spots, with moving violations being a key priority, but also driver and vehicle fitness," said the City’s Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.





To date, blitzes have happened in the following areas:

22 May in Mitchells Plain: 15 taxi impoundments and 129 fines issued

23 May on Voortrekker Road between Durban and Koeberg Road: 15 taxi impounds; one arrest for outstanding warrants and 206 fines issued

24 May in Table View: 11 taxi impounds and 54 fines issued

28 May on the N2 between the R300 and M5: 12 taxis impounded; one arrest for DWI, one arrest for a fraudulent driving license; five arrests for outstanding warrants and 1 483 fines issued

30 May at Bellville Public Transport Interchange: 32 taxi impounds; 16 arrests for outstanding warrants, 38 released on a warning and 178 warrants served; 726 fines issued

6 June on the N2 between the R300 and M5: 15 taxi impounds; one arrest for DWI, three arrests for outstanding warrants; 46 warrants served to the value of R103 500; 1 137 fines issued

7 June on the Cape Town Station Deck: 24 taxi impounds; 17 arrests for outstanding warrants; 379 fines issued

14 June in Brackenfell: 34 taxi impounds; 10 arrests for outstanding warrants and 74 warrants served; 360 fines issued

18 June in Mitchells Plain and Samora Machel areas: 24 taxi impoundments and 224 fines issued

"Our enforcement services have so many competing priorities, but they are trying their utmost to give every challenge the attention it deserves. It really is an unfair accusation that staff do nothing, because it could not be further from the truth.





"The statistics show that enforcement is happening, but what the public doesn’t always understand is that enforcement is but one link in the chain. Until we are able to hit repeat offenders where it hurts, through permanent impoundment of vehicles or harsher penalties for traffic transgressions, the chaos on our roads will continue unchecked. The City does not have the mandate to impose such sanctions, but we continue lobbying the levels of government that do," added Smith.



