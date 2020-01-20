Smith’s response comes in the wake of a scathing attack by Police Minister Bheki Cele on the City during the memorial service of Sigcu at St Andrews Church in Green Point on Thursday. Sigcu was killed two weeks ago while trying to carry out an arrest. Two law enforcement officers stopped at the scene, shots were fired and Sigcu was killed.
Cele slammed the City and said he was taken aback by investigators saying they could not get the footage and added he hoped this was not non-co-operation and a cover-up from the City. The minister was also perturbed by the fact that the law enforcement officer was not taken in for bail and that no statement was taken.
Smith said: “The City indicated to the SAPS on the night that we have no CCTV footage of the incident, only what transpired after. We have no formal request from the investigating officer to view the footage, but will supply it for full transparency.