The residents, who are represented by Reclaim the City and who want to remain anonymous for fear of eviction, said their rent has been increased from R240 to R5500. Among the residents is a woman who has rented from the City since 1995.
When she and her husband moved in, they signed a lease agreement with a rental of R220 per month. They say the house was an uninhabitable mess.
Over the years, they improved, fixed and maintained the property at their own expense. Due to minor rental increases, her rent is now R243.81.
In August, the City sent her a letter saying they are increasing her rent to R5 500 per month. In the letter, which the Cape Argus has in its possession, it states that the City is reviewing all its property leases to establish its current market related potential. It stated that this is in compliance with its regulations on asset and financial management, which stipulate that the City’s assets should be rented at market-related rents.