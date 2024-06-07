City of Cape Town honours those making a difference in their communities

Twelve individuals and organisations from various wards in the southern suburbs have been honoured for serving their communities with unwavering commitment. Among the recipients are individuals who play a role in the safety and security of an area, and long-standing non-profit organisations that serve disadvantaged children and their families.

The City celebrated the admirable efforts at the Subcouncil 20 Civic Honours Awards on Monday at the Alphen Centre in Constantia. The community members reside in areas across the southern suburbs, such as Retreat, Muizenberg and Grassy Park. Corporate services Mayco member Theresa Uys said ward councillors and residents made the nominations.

“We want to praise these individuals and organisations for the impact they have made in their wards and in the lives of residents in these Subcouncil 20 areas. They are true examples of active citizens who have put their heart into their initiatives and work,” said Uys. The recipients for ward 62 are Dr Joan Parker, co-ordinator of the Upper Liesbeek River Garden (ULRG), and the South African Riding for the Disabled Association. The garden is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

“It is gratifying to receive this award, but I need to emphasise that it is team work which has enabled the ULRG to be rehabilitated and developed during the past 20 years,” Parker said. The South African Riding for the Disabled Association is a registered non-profit which has provided free equine therapy, sport, and training. Its spokesperson, Bee Lukey, said the certificate was accepted by chairperson Dawn Goodley.

“We are a volunteer organisation that has operated for 51 years and helped thousands of persons living with disabilities. We have a great passion for and pride in our wonderful work. “Being recognised officially for the hard work fuels our passion and strengthens our resolve and belief to continue even in difficult times,” Lukey said, as they welcomed all to visit and observe. Honourees for ward 63 are Grant Adams and senior inspector Jacobus Gelant from the City’s Safety and Security directorate, Warrant Officer Gordon from SAPS, and the Wynberg Concerned Citizens.

“We are grateful to have been bestowed with a City of Cape Town Civic Honours Award,” Wynberg Concerned Citizens said. “People, irrespective of colour, creed or status are our passion and we do our very best to assist where we can, across Cape Town and at times beyond its borders. “A smiling face and heart is all the motivation needed to continue working in the community. Our motto is and remains, 'No person, left behind',” it said.